Ettore Messina to coach Spurs in Game 5 against Warriors

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Spurs have announced that assistant Ettore Messina will coach the team on Tuesday night for Game 5 against Golden State Warriors.

Head coach Gregg Popovich was not on the team plane that departed to California on Monday.

Messina has filled in for Popovich since the sad news that Popovich's wife, Erin Popovich, died on Wednesday.

The Italian-born Messina is the team's lead assistant coach and has been with the organization since July 2014.

He coached the Spurs for Games 3 and 4 in San Antonio. The Spurs beat the Warriors on Sunday to force Game 5 at Oracle Arena.

