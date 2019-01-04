Fans make memes, have field day on social media during Kawhi Leonard's return

SAN ANTONIO - Kawhi Leonard returned to San Antonio on Thursday and fans had a field day on social media. Here are some memes that encapsulated Leonard’s visit to the Alamo City.

How Kawhi leaving San Antonio tonight 😂 pic.twitter.com/WJCFVjb0bh — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) January 4, 2019

Kawhi is the jealous new girlfriend breaking up your conversation with the girl you should really be with. pic.twitter.com/2wnntxIsrW — Jeff Eisenband (@JeffEisenband) January 4, 2019

When Kawhi returns to San Antonio tonight 😔 pic.twitter.com/KJyUcl2S3T — Overtime (@overtime) January 4, 2019

Year 2030: “you still booing Kawhi?”



Spurs Fans: pic.twitter.com/V6Pj0rVyWS — Spurs DeMar DeRozan (@SpursDeRozan) January 4, 2019

me, getting ready to boo kawhi in san antonio tonight pic.twitter.com/j1ODvybs5P — Shea Serrano (@SheaSerrano) January 3, 2019

Kawhi processed the crowd's reaction a little differently last night. 😂 pic.twitter.com/cpyrqmFBkq — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) January 4, 2019

Bryn Forbes and Derrick White are outscoring Kawhi in his return to San Antonio.



Most NBA fans:pic.twitter.com/Tt34uqZP1w — Tom Petrini (@RealTomPetrini) January 4, 2019

I’m not trying to hate, but this feels good. Sorry, Kawhi. #GoSpursGo pic.twitter.com/I7n6Tv2uFc — Justin Horne (@Justin_Horne) January 4, 2019

Sources: Kawhi out 4-6 weeks as he recovers from this sick burn last night pic.twitter.com/rQlDzE5Fx5 — Leigh Ellis (@LeighEllis) January 4, 2019

The cheers for Danny Green's return to San Antonio QUICKLY turned to boos for Kawhi Leonard 😬 pic.twitter.com/Oj7C9AhlTD — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 4, 2019

Spurs fans when the Danny Green highlights turn to Kawhi highlights pic.twitter.com/c0DlJNLwUa — vic (@CountOnVic) January 4, 2019

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.