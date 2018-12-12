Forbes' first career double-double helps Spurs topple Suns, 111-86

Phoenix Suns forward Richaun Holmes (21) drives to the basket against San Antonio Spurs forward LaMarcus Aldridge (12) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

SAN ANTONIO - It was one the San Antonio Spurs should have won and did win against the Phoenix Suns, the worst team in the NBA now 4-24. The Spurs beat the Suns 111-86 for their third win in a row and are now back to .500 at 14-14.

San Antonio took the lead from the first few seconds when Bryn Forbes opened up the action with a three. He finished a perfect 5 for 5 from three-point range and had a season-high 24 points. He also had a career-high 11 rebounds, his first double-double, ever.

"That is not my first career like double-double in the NBA, it's my first career double-double, ever. Elementary school up till now, so, yea, that was pretty big for me," Forbes said, but added, "we needed this win way worse than I needed a double-double."

For the first time this season DeMar DeRozan did not score in double figures. He finished with a season-low five points but he only took six shots. He did dish out nine assists. LaMarcus Aldridge finished with 18.

It seemed like it was just Forbes' time to shine.

"We have our two main scorers [DeRozan and Aldridge] that carry our offense but when a guy like Bryn [Forbes], who we all know is a scorer, can put up big numbers as well, when he comes in and has a great shooting night that takes pressure off them and opens up the lane there's a lot of good things that come from that," said Jakob Poeltl, who had eight points and 11 rebounds.

"What you guys saw tonight is the evolution of Bryn Forbes and his potential of what he can do and he is only going to get better," Patty Mills said.

Better, and richer. The way Forbes is playing head coach Gregg Popovich is worried he might not show up at all one night.

"I am still waiting for him to hold out and say he is not going to play another game until we change his contract," Popovich said with a smile and added, "which we're not going to do."

"I wish I could, if I could I would," Forbes said, with a laugh.

For now Forbes and the team will just enjoy their third win in a row and get ready for the LA Clippers Thursday night.

"There is a sense of fun and being able to see the big picture of what we are trying to get done which is really important for us," Mills said.

Popovich reached his own milestone with the win. He is now fourth on the all-time NBA wins list with 1,211, passing Pat Riley.

"You almost pinch yourself at times when you take a step back and realize where you are and who's coaching, for sure," Mills said.

The Spurs host the Clippers Thursday night at 7:30 in the AT&T Center.

