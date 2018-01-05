Former Spur Boban Marjanovic hilariously takes on ‘Milly Rock' dance

SAN ANTONIO - When former Spur Boban Marjanovic left San Antonio for the Detroit Pistons after the 2015-2016 season, many hearts were broken as Spurs fans were just beginning to love the 7 feet 3 inch center from Serbia.

Despite it being nearly two years since Marjanovic has suited up in a silver and black jersey, Spurs fans are still loving “The Bobinator,” especially when he’s seen in a video trying to learn how to do the “Milly Rock” dance.

Tobias Harris trying to teach Boban how to ‘Milly Rock’ 😂 (via @tobias31) pic.twitter.com/Ljb0WvstRi — Bleacher Report NBA (@BR_NBA) January 5, 2018

During Thursday's practice, a video surfaced on Twitter showing Pistons teammate and New York native Tobias Harris attempting to teach Boban how to do his hometown’s dance.

In the less than one-minute video, Boban is seen struggling with Harris’ dance instructions at first, but somewhat catches on to the three-year-old Milly Rock.

((WARNING: VIDEO BELOW CONTAINS LANGUAGE THAT MANY MAY FIND OFFENSIVE))

Twitter users chimed in on the Marjanovic’s effort to Milly Rock with one user saying, “Boban about to have the moves” while another shared, “Spurs fans will fight y’all if you laugh.”

Boban about to have the moves 😂😂😂 — Gabbs (@Gabbs0402) January 5, 2018

Spurs fans will fight all y’all if you laugh! 😂🙌🏽 — Erica Thomas (@etizzzzle) January 5, 2018

To watch Boban hilariously take on the Milly Rock, click the video above.

