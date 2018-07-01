Forward Rudy Gay to re-sign with Spurs, reports say

SAN ANTONIO - Forward Rudy Gay will re-sign with the San Antonio Spurs, according to Shams Charania of Yahoo! Sports.

The deal is expected to be worth $10 million for one year.

Gay, 31, played in 57 games in his first season with the Spurs, averaging 11.5 points and five rebounds per game.

Gay declined his player option to become an unrestricted free agent, but has decided to stay in San Antonio.

He will make about $1.2 million more this season for re-signing with the Spurs.

Reports indicate the Warriors were interested in signing Gay. The NBA's 2018 free agency period started this weekend.

