4 years ago today, A/C went out at Spurs-Heat finals game, causing LeBron to cramp up

SAN ANTONIO - Tuesday is the four-year anniversary of one of the most notable moments in San Antonio Spurs and LeBron James history.

On June 5, 2014, the Spurs hosted the Miami Heat in Game 1 of the NBA Finals and the air conditioner malfunctioned inside the AT&T Center.

At one point, ABC’s telecast showed temperatures inside the arena had exceeded 90 degrees.

James was wearing a microphone throughout the game and was recorded saying, “I’m going to need some colder water now, they are trying to smoke us out of here,” during a team huddle.

The water did not work for James, as he infamously got severe cramps late in the fourth quarter and had to sit out the final four minutes of the game.

According to NBA.com, the Spurs finished the game on a 31-9 run including a 16-3 stretch after James sat down en route to a Game 1 win.

The Spurs issued a statement apologizing for the malfunction:

"An electrical failure for the power that runs the AC system in the AT&T Center has occurred," the statement read. "We are continuing to work on resolving the problem. We apologize for any inconvenience."

The Spurs went on to win the series in five games to claim the franchise’s fifth NBA championship.

The series was also James’ last in Miami before he returned to Cleveland. Take a trip down memory lane below.

