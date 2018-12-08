'Going for Rookie of The Year:' LeBron James jokes about listing in Spurs game notes

SAN ANTONIO - LeBron James took to Instagram before Friday night's Spurs-Lakers game to poke some fun at the game notes which listed the 16-year NBA superstar under years experience as an "R" which indicates rookie.

James posted that it seems he knows "so much the game has to offer for just being a 'R' (rookie)" but in the meantime, he's going for "Rookie of The Year."

James' rookie season was all the way back in 2003-2004 when he did go on to win the NBA's Rookie of the Year Award.

