Here's your chance to grade Spurs players, coach Popovich on first half of season

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Spurs have hit the halfway point of the 2017-18 regular season.

Despite numerous injuries, the Spurs are 27-14 and currently in third place in the Western Conference standings.

Here’s your chance to grade the Spurs players and coach Gregg Popovich on the first half of the season.

LaMarcus Aldridge: Aldridge leads Spurs with 22.4 points and 8.6 rebounds per game. He appears set to make another All-Star Game appearance.

Kawhi Leonard: The Spurs All-Star forward has been hampered significantly and has only played eight games this season. In those games, Leonard has averaged 16 points per game in restricted minutes.

Tony Parker: Like Kawhi Leonard, Parker missed a large part of the first half of the regular season, but has returned from injury and played well in restricted minutes. Parker is averaging 8.7 points and 4.3 assists in 16 games.

Manu Ginobili: Ginobili continues to amaze at the age of 40. The Spurs veteran guard is averaging 9.4 points per game and has already played in 34 games for San Antonio. He's made clutch shots and continues to be a valuable member of the roster on and off the court.

Patty Mills: Mills is one of only three Spurs to see minutes in all 41 games this season. Mills is averaging 9.4 points per game after signing a new deal with the Spurs this offseason.

