Grade the Spurs, Coach Popovich on first half of season!

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Spurs have hit the halfway point of the 2017-18 regular season.

Despite numerous injuries, the Spurs are 27-14 and currently in third place in the Western Conference standings.

Here’s your chance to grade the Spurs players and coach Gregg Popovich on the first half of the season.

Danny Green: The Spurs shooting guard continues to be a rock-solid defender, but has been recently slowed by injuries. Green is averaging 8.6 points per game and is third in the team in minutes played per game.

Rudy Gay: The Spurs biggest acquisition of the offseason has paid off as Gay has essentially been the Spurs second leading scorer with 11.5 points per game. He's played in 34 games this season after a serious injury last season.

Pau Gasol: The veteran big man has been solid for San Antonio this season. Gasol is averaging nearly 11 points and eight rebounds per game. He has played in 39 games this season and notched a triple-double earlier this year.

Dejounte Murray: The Spurs second-year point guard began the season on a whirlwind, but his minutes have been considerably down due to Parker's return to the lineup. Murray still has shown flashes, but at age 21 is still learning the game and the rigors of the league.

Bryn Forbes: The second-year shooting guard has been one of the biggest surprises for the Spurs this season. Forbes has played in all 41 games this season and is averaging 20 minutes and seven points per game while shooting nearly 43 percent from 3-point range.

