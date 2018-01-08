Grade the Spurs players, coach Popovich on first half of season

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Spurs have hit the halfway point of the 2017-18 regular season.

Despite a myriad of injuries, the Spurs are 27-14 and currently in third place in the Western Conference standings.

Here’s your chance to grade the Spurs players and coach Gregg Popovich on the first half of the season.

Kyle Anderson: Anderson is in his fourth season with San Antonio and has filled in admirably for Kawhi Leonard. Anderson is averaging a career high 8.4 points and nearly six rebounds in 27 minutes per game.

Davis Bertans: After a slow start to the season, Bertans has seen more minutes and has shown flashes of his shooting and how he can spread the floor. Bertans is averaging nearly five points per game this season, but is averaging double figures in the new year.

Brandon Paul: Paul has done relatively well in spot duty, playing in 38 games for San Antonio this season. Paul mostly enters games as a defender, but has shown athleticism and play-making ability.

Joffrey Lauvergne: The Frenchman started the season on a roll before suffering an ankle injury that forced him to miss multiple weeks. Lauvergne is slowly coming back and has averaged four points and 3.2 rebounds per game this season.

Coach Popovich: Gregg Popovich has led the Spurs to a 27-14 record despite significant injuries. The roster has been in flux, but Popovich has not made excuses. Popovich became the NBA's fifth all-time winningest coach earlier this season.

