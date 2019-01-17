Gregg Popovich unsure he'll coach Spurs beyond this season, report says

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Spurs are more than halfway into the season and while they are still in the hunt to make the playoffs, another question remains: Will Gregg Popovich continue coaching the silver and black beyond this season?

In a new report by The New York Times, Popovich was asked after Wednesday night's win against the Dallas Mavericks if he has decided on his future with the Spurs.

"I don't know the answer," Popovich told Marc Stein, an NBA insider with The New York Times.

Popovich, who will turn 70 on Jan. 28, is in his last year of the five-year contract extension he signed after the Spurs won the 2014 NBA championship.

According to the report, Popovich said he and Spurs general manager R.C. Buford have discussed the team's various options after this season.

"He'll coach as long as he wants to coach," Buford told Stein.

Popovich has coached the Spurs since the 1996-97 season, winning five championships and being named NBA Coach of the Year three times.

While Popovich has not decided on his plans with the Spurs, he will remain on the hardwood after taking over the reigns of the men's national team for USA Basketball.

Popovich will coach and prepare the national team for the 2019 FIBA World Cup and then in the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

But for Popovich, many will understand that his main focus right now is to keep trending upward and push the Spurs to their 22nd consecutive playoff appearance.

After starting the season with an 11-14 record and overcoming the Kawhi Leonard drama from the offseason, the Spurs have won 15 of the last 21 games and positioned themselves at No. 6 in the Western Conference standings.

Popovich and the Spurs will look to continue the hot streak when they take on the Timberwolves in Minnesota on Friday at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.