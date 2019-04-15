Here's how social media reacted to Derrick White's monster dunk

SAN ANTONIO - Spurs guard Derrick White had both plays of the game as San Antonio stole Game 1 in Denver on Saturday night.

His late game steal helped seal the win for the Spurs, but his highlight dunk over Denver's Paul Millsap made people go wild on social media. Here's some of the reaction to D-White's big night. Game 2 is Tueday night.

OMG. Derrick White unloads on Paul Millsap. Dunk of the night!!

pic.twitter.com/9jDZDDinoX — Larry Ramirez (@LRam2) April 14, 2019

The Colorado kid Derrick White caught a BODY tonight in Denver. 😤#GoSpursGo | #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/TeUJh2zllc — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 14, 2019

DERRICK WHITE HE’S MINE YOU CAN’T HAVE HIM!!! pic.twitter.com/S3XLyWXzEd — BBALLBREAKDOWN (@bballbreakdown) April 14, 2019

Derrick White killed a man on national television and then iced the game with a steal and free throws while more than half of the people watching the game probably had no clue who he was



Iconic pic.twitter.com/FjI2QzhisM — Dylan (@Dylangonzalez21) April 14, 2019

Derrick White unloads on Paul Millsap pic.twitter.com/R54oLHfV8r — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) April 14, 2019

Also, world, meet Derrick White. He's really good. — Zach Lowe (@ZachLowe_NBA) April 14, 2019

There’s so much to enjoy in the bench’s reaction to Derrick White’s game-clinching steal. pic.twitter.com/V96xHlDdiN — J.R. Wilco (@jollyrogerwilco) April 14, 2019

Derrick White sent Paul Millsap into retirement!!! pic.twitter.com/3vDBqh4yxK — Spurs DeMar DeRozan (@SpursDeRozan) April 14, 2019

derrick white’s face after that dunk reminds me of something i’ve always wanted to do, which is rank the funniest I Just Did A Grown Man Dunk faces — Haley O'Shaughnessy (@HaleyOSomething) April 14, 2019

Oh my god, Derrick White. Condolences to the Millsap family pic.twitter.com/fK17tbmeJS — Ace Libre (@aalibre) April 14, 2019

pic.twitter.com/H6aLil36db — S H O W ✨ T I M E 🏁 (@ShowTime16_) April 14, 2019

