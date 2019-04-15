Here's how social media reacted to Derrick White's monster dunk

SAN ANTONIO - Spurs guard Derrick White had both plays of the game as San Antonio stole Game 1 in Denver on Saturday night.
His late game steal helped seal the win for the Spurs, but his highlight dunk over Denver's Paul Millsap made people go wild on social media. Here's some of the reaction to D-White's big night. Game 2 is Tueday night.
DERRICK WHITE WITH THE BLATANT DISRESPECT 😱 #SCtop10 pic.twitter.com/FPJ6VXulb8 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 14, 2019
pic.twitter.com/bZCAT9zaP9 — Flip76 (@Flipsince_76) April 14, 2019
ICYMI: This Derrick White dunk. Sick. Welcome home D-White. #KSATsports #ksatnews #NBA #GoSpursGo pic.twitter.com/cCBoeSRKGZ — RJ Marquez (@KSATRJ) April 14, 2019
OMG. Derrick White unloads on Paul Millsap. Dunk of the night!!
pic.twitter.com/9jDZDDinoX — Larry Ramirez (@LRam2) April 14, 2019
The Colorado kid Derrick White caught a BODY tonight in Denver. 😤#GoSpursGo | #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/TeUJh2zllc — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 14, 2019
DERRICK WHITE HE’S MINE YOU CAN’T HAVE HIM!!! pic.twitter.com/S3XLyWXzEd — BBALLBREAKDOWN (@bballbreakdown) April 14, 2019
Derrick White killed a man on national television and then iced the game with a steal and free throws while more than half of the people watching the game probably had no clue who he was
Iconic pic.twitter.com/FjI2QzhisM — Dylan (@Dylangonzalez21) April 14, 2019
Derrick White unloads on Paul Millsap pic.twitter.com/R54oLHfV8r — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) April 14, 2019
Also, world, meet Derrick White. He's really good. — Zach Lowe (@ZachLowe_NBA) April 14, 2019
There’s so much to enjoy in the bench’s reaction to Derrick White’s game-clinching steal. pic.twitter.com/V96xHlDdiN — J.R. Wilco (@jollyrogerwilco) April 14, 2019
Derrick White sent Paul Millsap into retirement!!! pic.twitter.com/3vDBqh4yxK — Spurs DeMar DeRozan (@SpursDeRozan) April 14, 2019
derrick white’s face after that dunk reminds me of something i’ve always wanted to do, which is rank the funniest I Just Did A Grown Man Dunk faces — Haley O'Shaughnessy (@HaleyOSomething) April 14, 2019
Oh my god, Derrick White. Condolences to the Millsap family pic.twitter.com/fK17tbmeJS — Ace Libre (@aalibre) April 14, 2019
pic.twitter.com/xPzDqmFghL — YoungOzel (@GINGERSNVPS) April 14, 2019
pic.twitter.com/PjSlH2M4ZL — Hilery Louviere (@HileryLouviere) April 14, 2019
pic.twitter.com/H6aLil36db — S H O W ✨ T I M E 🏁 (@ShowTime16_) April 14, 2019
pic.twitter.com/iMgwychRrj — Greenwald 〽️ (@greenwald_zach) April 14, 2019
pic.twitter.com/wVdd7rkZS6 — Rahul (@rwx99) April 14, 2019
