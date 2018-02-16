Ice cream, sightseeing, snow: Here's how the Spurs are spending their All-Star break

SAN ANTONIO - After starting the Rodeo Road Trip 1-3, the San Antonio Spurs were able to slow things down after their Tuesday game in Denver for the All-Star Break.

Several Spurs took to Instagram to share photos of their All-Star break activities.

Tony Parker got a break from the humidity in San Antonio and visited Aspen, Colorado with his family. Patty Mills satisfied his sweet tooth at the Museum of Ice Cream.

Check out how some of the Spurs are spending their vacation, according to their Instagram pages.

