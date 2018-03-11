Kawhi Leonard could return to Spurs as early as Thursday's game against Pelicans

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio Spurs small forward Kawhi Leonard could return to the Spurs as early as Thursday’s game against the New Orleans Pelicans, ESPN’s Lisa Salters reported Saturday.

Leonard said earlier this week that he planned to return soon from his right quad injury.

"Soon, I don't have a set date right now," Leonard said. "The progress that I'm making has been great so I have to keep doing what I'm doing."

The Spurs all-star forward said his pain level is diminishing. He's participating in physical contact and is feeling better.

Leonard's injury recovery and standing with the organization has been well-documented this season.

Reports surfaced earlier this year of a strained and "distant" relationship between Leonard and the Spurs.

Many of the reports surrounded the frustration the Spurs and Leonard had getting him back on the court.

"I don't feel like nothing was friction," Leonard said. "I talked to Pop every day, he knew what the progressions were. He knew what I was doing the entire time, as well as the front office. We made a group decision so it wasn’t just me saying I’m going to go out and do this.”

When asked if he wants to finish his career as a Spur, Leonard answered, “Yeah, for sure.”

