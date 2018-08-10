Kawhi Leonard, Danny Green will return to San Antonio in January, report says

SAN ANTONIO - Kawhi Leonard and Danny Green will reportedly make their highly anticipated return to San Antonio as Toronto Raptors on Jan. 3, Shams Charania of Yahoo! Sports reported Friday.

Leonard and Danny Green's return to San Antonio is among one of the many matchups Spurs fans are eagerly awaiting.

Charania also tweeted that DeMar DeRozan will return to Toronto in the silver and black on Feb. 22.

The NBA will release the full regular season slate Friday afternoon.

The Spurs traded Green and Leonard to Toronto on July 18 in exchange for NBA All-Star DeMar DeRozan, Jakob Poeltl and a protected first round draft pick.

Leonard was rumored to have wanted a trade out of San Antonio, preferably to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Green said that Spurs staff made it clear that they weren't happy to send him to Toronto and that they needed to include him in the trade to make the finances work.

"Everybody's blowing my phone up," Green said on his podcast. "A lot of love from everybody in Texas, man -- San Antonio. The whole organization texted me, called me, 'We're gonna miss you. We already do. We love you. You're family. Let us know if you ever need anything.' And, you know, that is my family. I've been there 7-8 years. Those guys made an imprint on me, and I hope I made an imprint on them."

