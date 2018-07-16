Kawhi Leonard now eligible to sign $219 supermax extension from Spurs

SAN ANTONIO - Disgruntled star forward Kawhi Leonard is now eligible to receive the supermax contract from the Spurs, but there is no clear indication if Leonard would be willing to sign the deal if offered by San Antonio.

The supermax for Leonard would be a five-year deal worth around $219 million.

ESPN’s Bobby Marks laid out what the monetary impact would look like if Leonard left San Antonio.

The most he could receive this upcoming season after a possible trade would be $108 million over four-years.

If Leonard did not sign an extension this season after being traded from San Antonio, he would be eligible to sign a $190 million over five years.

Leonard can not sign a supermax deal with any other team.

The latest news surrounding Leonard included a report the Toronto Raptors had favorites to acquire the all-star forward, but Fox Sports’ Cris Carter said last week that sources told him nothing has changed with Leonard and he still wants to go to Los Angeles.

"Kawhi in meeting with Pop, Pop gave him every indication that he was going to trade him & he was going to try to make Kawhi happy."@criscarter80 reportspic.twitter.com/aqnV7ZLstl — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) July 10, 2018

Carter added Leonard has no interest in being rented out for a season. Leonard’s advisors said he wanted out of San Antonio after seven seasons with the franchise.

The Spurs have said publicly their primary goal is to keep Leonard, but they have fielded calls from teams about a trade.

There has been no official word if San Antonio has extended the supermax offer to Leonard, who only played in nine games last season after suffering a quadriceps injury.

