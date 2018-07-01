Kawhi Leonard trade rumors: Spurs, Sixers reportedly discussing potential deal

SAN ANTONIO - The NBA's 2018 free agency period officially started on Sunday and the Spurs have already been involved in several league discussions and deals. Here's the latest.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports Philadelphia has engaged San Antonio in trade discussions for All-Star Kawhi Leonard.

The Sixers are reportedly keeping Markelle Fultz off limits for now. Fultz was the No. 1 pick in last year's NBA draft.

Wojnarowski said on ESPN early Sunday morning that the Spurs threshold for a Leonard deal remains very high and the Spurs are not giving him away.

He added the Spurs were willing to play the long game with Leonard in hopes of repairing the team's relationship with their disgruntled star.

Other deals:

The Spurs have reportedly struck deals with forward Rudy Gay and guard Marco Belinelli.

Gay's deal to return to San Antonio is worth $10 million for one year, and Belinelli's is worth $12 million for two years.

Belinelli played on the Spurs 2014 championship team.

