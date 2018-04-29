Was Kawhi Leonard at the Palladium last night?

SAN ANTONIO - One day after being spotted in New York City, San Antonio Spurs superstar Kawhi Leonard has been spotted in San Antonio.

ESPN radio host Jason Minnix tweeted Friday that a friend had texted him saying he saw Kawhi leaving the Palladium Friday night.

While a thorough scan of social media has turned up few results, the 6-foot-7 Leonard is difficult to miss.

Hearing Kawhi is in San Antonio. Good friend just texted he was walking into the Palladium as Kawhi was walking out. Kawhi held the door for him. I do know the services for Erin Popovich is soon so maybe he is in SA for the funeral. — Jason Minnix (@JasonMinnix) April 27, 2018

Leonard was spotted in New York City on Thursday for the first time since reports surfaced that he was in the Big Apple to rehab his lingering right quad injury. Kawhi, of course, was wearing Spurs socks and shorts when he was seen in New York.

Leonard has been rehabbing in the Big Apple since March 26, according to ESPN reports.

Minnix tweeted that Leonard might be in town for funeral services for Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich's wife, Erin.

The Spurs announced Erin's passing on April 19 as the Spurs were in the middle of their playoff series against the Warriors. The Spurs lost the series 4-1.

Others speculated Leonard was in town for exit interviews, typically held at the end of every season.

Leonard was not present last week as his teammates cleaned their lockers at the Spurs' practice facility.

Many have wondered whether the Spurs star still wants to be in San Antonio.

Throughout Leonard’s rehabilitation, there have been varying reports of growing tension and frustration between the Spurs and Leonard about his recovery and diagnosis.

ESPN’s Michael C. Wright reported last week that Popovich is expected to lead an “all-hands-on-deck” meeting with Leonard to determine if both sides can smooth out any differences.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.