Kawhi turns 27: NBA, Spurs fans send everything BUT birthday wishes to Leonard

SAN ANTONIO - While reports have been circulating about Kawhi Leonard not wanting to step back into a Spurs locker room again, the organization still wished him a happy birthday.

On its social media pages, the Spurs shared, “Happy Birthday, Kawhi #GoSpursGo.”

In social media fashion, NBA and Spurs fans alike responded to the birthday wish with mostly savage replies.

“Kawhi Leonard to miss birthday party (return from injury management),” one fan said in relation to this past season’s Spurs injury report.

Kawhi Leonard to miss birthday party (return from injury management) — Vinícius Araújo (@vinioaraujo) June 29, 2018

((SCROLL BELOW TO SEE RESPONSES))

Other fans have shared endless GIFs and memes in the comments section where some of them have gained hundreds of likes on Facebook and retweets on Twitter.

The most recent report surrounding Leonard and his camp was that he reached out to NBA superstar LeBron James in an effort to play alongside him.

According to Yahoo! Sports, Kawhi is seeking a trade out of San Antonio to preferably suit up for the Los Angeles Lakers.

Less than 24 hours later, NBA reporter Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com said LeBron informed the Cavaliers he will not exercise his $35.6 million option, becoming an unrestricted free agent.

LeBron James’ agent informed the Cavs he will not exercise his $35.6 million option and thus will become an unrestricted free agent, sources told @clevelanddotcom ... Story coming — Joe Vardon (@joevardon) June 29, 2018

Leonard, who only played nine games this past season due to a right quadriceps injury, has reportedly said his relationship with the Spurs cannot be repaired.

According to multiple reports, Leonard could be traded sooner rather than later with multiple suitors in hand.

This doesn't guarantee Kawhi Leonard is going to the Lakers this week -- since San Antonio could always trade him elsewhere and/or drag things out -- but league sources say of the Spurs: "They're ready" to move on from Kawhi — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) June 28, 2018

ESPN reports that the Lakers are said to be assembling an overwhelming offer for Leonard, an attempt to not only land him but also have enough cap space to sign LeBron.

Until then, Spurs fans will more than likely continue to express their frustrations over social media regardless of Kawhi’s special day.

Scroll below to see the responses from Spurs and other NBA fans:

@hou_kev When you haven’t talked to your ex in over a year but you trynna figure out if she still has feelings. 😂😂 — Commander in Tweet (@804sHeartBreak) June 29, 2018

Here for the comments. 😂 pic.twitter.com/CNDuXZmwtr — Kailey Bennett (@whaleerules88) June 29, 2018

Kawhi waking up in LA checking his mentions pic.twitter.com/2tsOCrWeFG — Miguel 🗺⚓🌎 (@Oh__Sith) June 29, 2018

This could have been better if it had read, "Happy F***ing Birthday, Kawhi!" https://t.co/1YKAXWcvca — Sean Deveney (@SeanDeveney) June 29, 2018

When you got dumped a week ago but they still haven’t taken down the pics of you together or changed their facebook status https://t.co/uWrV0FI9bw — Rob Perez (@World_Wide_Wob) June 29, 2018

when you get that happy birthday text from a number you deleted https://t.co/i4Us7OLMlU — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) June 29, 2018

I too, always wish my exes happy birthday because it’s the polite thing to do. https://t.co/nRrJ3PhYrn — Meredith Minkow (@murrminks) June 29, 2018

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.