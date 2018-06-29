Spurs

Kawhi turns 27: NBA, Spurs fans send everything BUT birthday wishes to Leonard

Spurs fans take to social media to share birthday wishes

By Adrian Garcia - Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO - While reports have been circulating about Kawhi Leonard not wanting to step back into a Spurs locker room again, the organization still wished him a happy birthday.

On its social media pages, the Spurs shared, “Happy Birthday, Kawhi #GoSpursGo.”

In social media fashion, NBA and Spurs fans alike responded to the birthday wish with mostly savage replies.

“Kawhi Leonard to miss birthday party (return from injury management),” one fan said in relation to this past season’s Spurs injury report.

Other fans have shared endless GIFs and memes in the comments section where some of them have gained hundreds of likes on Facebook and retweets on Twitter.

The most recent report surrounding Leonard and his camp was that he reached out to NBA superstar LeBron James in an effort to play alongside him.

According to Yahoo! Sports, Kawhi is seeking a trade out of San Antonio to preferably suit up for the Los Angeles Lakers.

Less than 24 hours later, NBA reporter Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com said LeBron informed the Cavaliers he will not exercise his $35.6 million option, becoming an unrestricted free agent.

Leonard, who only played nine games this past season due to a right quadriceps injury, has reportedly said his relationship with the Spurs cannot be repaired.

According to multiple reports, Leonard could be traded sooner rather than later with multiple suitors in hand.

ESPN reports that the Lakers are said to be assembling an overwhelming offer for Leonard, an attempt to not only land him but also have enough cap space to sign LeBron.

Until then, Spurs fans will more than likely continue to express their frustrations over social media regardless of Kawhi’s special day.

