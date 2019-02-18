LaMarcus Aldridge 'had fun' in seventh All-Star Game

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina - Spurs star LaMarcus Aldridge made his seventh appearance in the 68th annual NBA All-Star Game in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Sunday night.

His 11 minutes of playing time helped Team LeBron come back from a 20-point deficit to defeat Team Giannis 178-164. Aldridge only took two shots and scored just two points -- he did pull down four rebounds.

“I had fun, enjoyed the moments, just played the game and had fun with the weekend,” Aldridge said, immediately after the game.

The NBA All-Star MVP was awarded to Kevin Durant, who finished with 31 points. Durant hit six of Team LeBron’s 35 three-pointers, contributing to a new All-Star Game record of 62 combined threes-pointers.

