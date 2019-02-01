LaMarcus Aldridge selected as a reserve for Western Conference All-Star team

SAN ANTONIO - LaMarcus Aldridge has been selected by the Western Conference head coaches as a reserve in the 2019 NBA All-Star Game.

Aldridge is set to make his seventh-career NBA All-Star appearance and his third as a member of the Spurs.

He is one of only five players in the NBA to be selected to seven of the last eight NBA All-Star Games, along with Kevin Durant, James Harden, LeBron James and Russell Westbrook.

Aldridge is averaging 21.1 points 8.8 rebounds and 1.23 blocks per game.

He is one of two players in the NBA averaging at least 21.0 points and 8.0 rebounds while shooting over 50 percent from the floor and 80 percent from the free throw line, along with Anthony Davis.

Aldridge has scored 20-plus points in 30 games this season, including a career-best 56 points against Oklahoma City on Jan. 10.

The 2019 All-Star Game marks the 21st consecutive season the Spurs have a player selected as an All-Star, the longest streak of any team since the ABA/NBA merger in 1976.

This year's game will be played in Charlotte.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.