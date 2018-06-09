LeBron James to the Spurs? Dejounte Murray entertains the possibility

SAN ANTONIO - Moments after the Golden State Warriors swept the Cleveland Cavaliers to win the world championship Friday night, Spurs point guard Dejounte Murray broke Spurs twitter with a single image: LeBron James in a Spurs jersey.

Murray tweeted an edited photo of James in a Spurs jersey, accompanied by several sets of eyeball emojis.

The tweet garnered 59,000 likes and 25,000 retweets in under 24 hours and drew responses from Spurs fans endorsing the idea.

According to ESPN, James has until June 29 to opt out of his final year and become a free agent, which he is expected to do.

New York Times journalist Mark Stein reported Spurs coach Gregg Popovich will pursue the Cavaliers' superstar.

"I’ve also been advised that the ever-persuasive San Antonio Spurs Coach Gregg Popovich is bound to try to force his way into the conversation to sell James on the merits of South Texas," Stein wrote.

Earlier this year, James gushed about his admiration for Popovich as a coach and as a person.

"Man, I love coach Pop, love coach Pop. He’s one of my favorite guys ever,” James said. “Admiring him, respecting him, being a competitor against him and his ball club, I love everything that Pop represents both on and off the floor.”

James and Murray also have a close relationship and have known each other since Murray was in high school. In January, James told reporters Murray had a unique opportunity to learn from Popovich and the Spurs.

“Obviously, listen to Pop. He knows what the hell he’s doing,” James said. “Every game, every opportunity you get just think it could be your last and that’s how you don’t take things for granted.”

