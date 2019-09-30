LIVE COVERAGE: San Antonio Spurs Media Day 2019

SAN ANTONIO - Editor's note: See live updates at the bottom of this story.

The Spurs officially open the 2019-20 season on Monday with the team's annual media day.

San Antonio is coming off another playoff berth, but a second consecutive first round exit.

Over the summer, the Spurs made a few additions to bolster the roster, including DeMarre Carroll and Trey Lyles.

But the biggest addition will be the return of Dejounte Murray, who was forced to miss last season and the playoffs with an ACL injury.

Murray is part of the Spurs' youth movement, which includes Derrick White and Lonnie Walker. White played with Team USA over the summer in the FIBA World Cup.

They join veterans LaMarcus Aldridge, DeMar DeRozan, Patty Mills and Rudy Gay to form a deep roster.

The Spurs begin preseason play on Oct. 5 at the AT&T Center against the Orlando Magic. The regular season tips off Oct. 23 at home against the New York Knicks.

