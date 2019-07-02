Lonnie Walker IV leads Spurs in first Summer League victory

The San Antonio Spurs opened NBA Summer League play on Monday night by beating the Cleveland Cavaliers 97-89 in in Salt Lake City, Utah.

2018 first round draft pick Lonnie Walker IV led the way in his second summer league appearance, scoring a game-high 20 points -- eight in the fourth quarter.

“This entire offseason, the Spurs’ development staff has been consistently on me,” Walker said. “We’ve just been working and trying to get better, working on the little things. At this point, this game is an eye-opener, and I’m more than blessed to be with the Spurs organization.”

Just hours after signing their first NBA contracts as rookies, first round draft picks Luka Samanic (11 points) and Keldon Johnson (4) combined for 15 points. Samanic also added 7 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 blocks. Second round draft pick Quinndary Weatherspoon made an impact as well, tallying 13 points on 7-for-11 shooting. His most impressive play came late in the third quarter, as he beat the buzzer by banking in a long-distance three-pointer. The game also marked the debut of John Beilein as the new head coach of the Cavaliers.

The Spurs next face the Memphis Grizzlies in their second game of the Utah Summer League. Tip off is set for Tuesday at 6 p.m. San Antonio time.

