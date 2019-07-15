Lonnie Walker named to Summer League team after breakout performances

SAN ANTONIO - Lonnie Walker continues to impress as his second season with the Spurs quickly approaches.

San Antonio’s second-year shooting guard was named to the NBA Summer League Second Team on Monday.

Walker played in only two Las Vegas Summer League games, but averaged 30 points, four rebounds and 1.5 steals per contest.

Walker was one of the better performers in Las Vegas this summer, and was held out of the Spurs' other contests as the team wanted to take a look at some other players on the roster.

He is the fourth Spurs player to be named to the Summer League team since the NBA started the awards in 2005. Bryn Forbes was named to the second team in 2017.

Walker is expected to key contributor off the bench this regular season after an injury limited him to 17 games during his rookie year.

