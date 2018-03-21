Manu Ginobili does not expect Kawhi Leonard to return this season

SAN ANTONIO - When the San Antonio Spurs tip off against the Washington Wizards on Wednesday night, it will be the 63rd time this year for Kawhi Leonard to be watching from the sidelines.

There will only be 10 games left in the regular season for Leonard to return, but for Manu Ginobili, he's going on the premise that Leonard is not coming back at all.

"He's not coming back, for me he's not coming back because he's not helping," said Ginobili during the team's shootaround on Wednesday.

"We fell for it a week ago I guess, you guys (media) made us fall for it, but as I said maybe a month ago I don't know where he was (return wise). We've got to think that he is not coming back, that we are who we are and that we have to fight without him."

"Nothing has changed mindset wise," said Patty Mills. "Like we said before, the deal is we've got to move on."

The Spurs will be fighting for for their fifth win in a row on this current home stand.

They will have to have more focus against Washington, a team in the middle of the Eastern Conference race.

The Spurs start the night in sixth place in the West. They are on their current roll because of defense.

During their four-game streak, they have not allowed a team to score more than 20 points in the fourth quarter.

"Everyone's really dug deep, taken responsibility of individual defense but then understand team defense as well," said Mills.

Team defense and LaMarcus Aldridge averaging 30 points a game over the winning streak will help that defense as well.

The Spurs tip-off against the Wizards at 8:30 p.m.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.