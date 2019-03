SAN ANTONIO - Spurs legend Manu Ginobili tweeted Friday that he got choked up at the Pink concert at the AT&T Center.

The pop-star performed in San Antonio on Thursday night and Manu was in attendance.

Ginobili posted: We went to the @Pink concert last night and I cried. I guess it's gonna be an emotional week!

🇦🇷Anoche fuimos a ver a @Pink al AT&T Center y lloré!! Parece que mi estado emocional para esta semana es delicado. 🤦‍♂️

Ginobili is refering to his No. 20 jersey retirement ceremony, which will take place Thursday night after the Spurs host the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Ginobili retired this past offseason after 16 seasons and four championships in San Antonio.

