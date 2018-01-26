Sorry Dad: Manu Ginobili's son picks him as his sixth favorite NBA player

SAN ANTONIO - When Manu Ginobili’s 3-year-old son Luca made his list of favorite players in the league, he wasn't very impressed by his father being a four-time NBA champion and a two-time All-Star.

In a tweet on Friday, Ginobili shared his son’s top five favorite players ever and while many Spurs fans may have speculated Manu's name to be at the top, well, that wasn't the case.

The list includes two other Spurs players but don’t bother looking for Ginobili’s name -- he didn’t make the cut.

First on the list is none another than Ginobili's San Antonio Spurs teammate Danny Green.

Below is Luca's list:

1. Danny Green

2. Vince Carter

3. Michael Jordan

4. Bryn Forbes

5. LaMarcus Aldridge

