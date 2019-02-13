Mills scores season-high 22 as Spurs survive to beat Grizzlies, snap 4-game skid

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - It was not pretty, but the Spurs survived to beat the Memphis Grizzlies on the road Tuesday night, 108-107, to snap a season-high four-game losing streak.

Patty Mills scored a season-high 22 points off the bench and made six 3-pointers to pace the Spurs.

LaMarcus Aldridge matched Mills' output with 22 points.

Rudy Gay had a near triple-double as he scored 15 points, grabbed 12 rebounds and added eight assists.

The win was the first for the Spurs on this year's Rodeo Road Trip. They had lost the four previous games by large margins.

Memphis was playing without starting guard Mike Conley and recently traded Marc Gasol.

The Spurs hit the NBA All-Star break with a 33-26 record.

San Antonio returns to the court Feb. 22 as DeMar DeRozan makes his return to Toronto, and the Spurs face Kawhi Leonard for the second time this season.

