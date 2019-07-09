Morris considering backing out of Spurs deal to sign Knicks, reports say

Free agent forward Marcus Morris may not be headed to San Antonio after all.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Morris is re-considering his deal to sign with the Spurs.

The deal was reportedly worth $20 million for two years.

According to Wojnarowski, Morris may sign with the New York Knicks instead.

Yahoo Sports NBA Insider Chris Haynes reported the Knicks are offering Morris a 1-year deal worth $15 million.

Morris going back on his deal would be a significant blow to the Spurs since they just traded Davis Bertans in an effort to open a roster spot for the forward.

Reporting with @MarcJSpearsESPN: Free agent Marcus Morris -- who committed to a two-year, $20M Spurs deal w/ player option -- is re-considering agreement. Morris is now considering a free agent deal with Knicks, who'll have additional cap space with reworking of Bullock deal. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 9, 2019

