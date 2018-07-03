Free agency tracker: Here's latest with Spurs, Kawhi, Tony Parker, other NBA moves

SAN ANTONIO - The NBA's free agency period is well underway and there have been dozens of reported deals or agreements that have been made by several teams, including the Spurs. Here is the latest:

Spurs:

Reportedly will re-sign Rudy Gay and bring back guard Marco Belinelli.

Kawhi Leonard remains on the roster despite multiple reports of possible trades with the Lakers and Philadelphia over the past few days.

Boston, LA and Philadelphia have all refused to trade key players for Leonard such as Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Brandon Ingram and Markelle Fultz.

The Nuggets, Hornets and at least three other teams are reportedly interested in signing Tony Parker to a free agent deal, according to BasketUSA.com via L'Equipe.

Parker has said he wanted to finish his career in San Antonio, but would be open to moving to another team.

Other key deals in NBA free agency:

The Lakers have reportedly agreed to deals with LeBron James, Lance Stephenson, JaVale McGee, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Rajon Rondo.

The Warriors have a reported deal with all-star Demarcus Cousins. Re-signed Kevin Durant.

The Rockets re-signed Chris Paul.

The Oklahoma City Thunder re-signed Paul George.

The Mavericks agreed to a deal with DeAndre Jordan.

The Pelicans agreed to a deal with Julius Randle and Elfrid Payton.

The Orlando Magic have re-signed Aaron Gordon.

The Clippers reportedly will re-sign Avery Bradley.

