NBA free agency tracker: Rudy Gay to re-sign with Spurs

SAN ANTONIO - The NBA's 2019 summer free agency frenzy begins Sunday evening.

The Spurs are not expected to be major players with big name free agents, but they have options and exemptions to use. Here's a look at some of the rumors and players possibly linked to San Antonio:

Rudy Gay is expected to re-sign with the Spurs, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

The deal is reportedly worth $32 million over two years.

Gay averaged 13.7 points and 6.8 rebounds per game last season, his second with the Spurs.

The move was mostly expected as Gay has had two productive seasons in San Antonio following an Achilles injury.

The Spurs were allowed to go over the cap for Gay's deal because they have his bird rights. They would not have been able to pay another player that amount.

OTHER NOTES:

Portland forward Al-Farouq Aminu is drawing interest from Spurs and several teams.

Hornets center Frank Kaminsky and Indiana foward Bojan Bogdanovic have reportedly been linked to San Antonio.

Al-Farouq Aminu is drawing interest from the Brooklyn Nets, Philadelphia 76ers, Orlando Magic, San Antonio Spurs, Los Angeles Clippers, Houston Rockets and Indiana Pacers, according to league sources. — Alex Kennedy (@AlexKennedyNBA) June 30, 2019

