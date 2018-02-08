NBA trade rumors: Spurs possibly seeking deal for Avery Bradley as deadline approaches

SAN ANTONIO - The Spurs are not usually major players when the mid-season NBA trade deadline approaches, but rumors have surfaced about a possible deal with the Los Angeles Clippers for guard Avery Bradley.

New York Times NBA insider Marc Stein reported Thursday morning that the Spurs are interested in acquiring Bradley for Danny Green and a first-round pick.

Stein posted on Twitter that for a deal to possibly occur, it would hinge on the Spurs willingness to trade the first-round pick, which San Antonio would rather not do.

Danny Green and a first-round pick for Avery Bradley is one potential trade construction that the Spurs and Clippers have discussed, league sources say — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) February 8, 2018

For a deal to go down ... it would ultimately hinge on San Antonio's willingness to part with a first-round pick. They'd naturally rather not — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) February 8, 2018

Bradley is in the final year of his current deal and will be an unrestricted free agent this summer.

He was recently traded from Detroit to Los Angeles as part of the Blake Griffin deal, but LA wants to rebuild and is seeking the draft pick for any deal involving Bradley.

Green is in the third year of his deal and has a player option for next season. He has been with the Spurs for eight seasons and has become one of the best perimeter defenders in the league.

Would the deal make sense for the Spurs? Bradley is a lockdown defender and a solid offensive threat (15 PPG), but the draft pick has proven to be valuable to San Antonio even if it's late in the first round.

Bradley will also hit the free agency market this summer, which means a possible deal could only be for this rest of this season.

Follow RJ on Twitter I Email story ideas: rmarquez@ksat.com

It will be interesting to see if San Antonio makes a move to shake up the roster. Detroit small forward Stanley Johnson was also a reported trade target for San Antonio earlier in the week.

The Spurs are 35-21 and currently holding on to third place in the Western Conference standings.

The NBA trade deadline is at Thursday 2 p.m. Central Time.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.