Spurs' DeRozan ready to move on after trade, start new chapter in San Antonio

LAS VEGAS - 2016 U.S. Olympian and newly acquired Spurs shooting guard DeMar DeRozan joined the USA Basketball Men's National Team for the start of minicamp in Las Vegas.

The four-time NBA All-Star was traded from Toronto to San Antonio last week after nine seasons with the Raptors.

"Second chapter of my basketball career, my life, just moved on. Accept everything that come forth. You know how I am, when it comes to working and my approach to the game of basketball, it's just a new page of me to be able to make a step," DeRozan said.

At first, DeRozan wasn't happy with the trade and how the Raptors handled it.

He was led to believe he would not get shipped off to another team. Tuesday, two days before the start of minicamp he spoke with ESPN to air his frustrations.

"I mean, it was a rough week. It was extremely hard," DeRozan answered when asked about that interview.

"I can't sit up here and lie and say it wasn't. Tuesday, my reason of what I did was that to speak up for myself and leave my words out there and move on. Really concentrate on moving on and not living in the past, dwelling in the past, saying, asking, wondering why. Just want to move on and begin something new," DeRozan said.

Even though he was upset at first, DeRozan knows he ended up with a first-class organization in the San Antonio Spurs.

"It means a lot. You know like I said, their credibility, their everything stands for itself," DeRozan said. "You know it's always been A1 - from the outside looking in - and now being on the inside, being able to get a feel for it should definitely be something to look forward to. It means everything. I could've ended up in the middle of nowhere, with Joe Blow, and I ended up in a great place that wanted me and that strives for greatness. You can't ask for anything more than that. I'm grateful."

DeRozan is a close friend with Spurs small forward Rudy Gay, which will make the transition easier.

Gay told him he's going to love playing for the Spurs. The minicamp wraps up on Friday.

