Nike releases Spurs City Edition sneakers; available only on Nike app

SAN ANTONIO - This week, Nike dropped its Air Force 1 Low Premium iD (City Edition) sneakers, an extension of the NBA City Edition products.

For $150, Spurs fans can get their hands on a pair of the silver and black camo kicks. The shoes are only available for purchase through the Nike app.

The Spurs are one of 10 teams represented in the City Edition sneaker collection, joining the Oklahoma City Thunder, Miami Heat, Cleveland Cavaliers, Boston Celtics, Chicago Bulls, Houston Rockets, New York Knicks, Golden State Warriors and Toronto Raptors.

Late last year, the Spurs unveiled their city edition jerseys. Since the Alamo City is known as Military City, the Spurs' “camouflage-patterned” jersey tops and shorts were modeled after the U.S. Army's combat uniforms.

The Spurs debuted their City Edition jerseys on Friday against the Philadelphia 76ers.

