Nuggets rout Spurs to take 3-2 series lead

DENVER - The San Antonio Spurs were badly outplayed in a 108-90 loss to Denver in Game 5 of their first round series.

The Nuggets now lead the Spurs 3-2 in the best-of-seven series with Game 6 set for San Antonio on Thursday night.

The Spurs jumped out to a 9-5 lead early in the game, but Denver outscored San Antonio 21-10 the rest of the way in the first quarter and never looked back.

San Antonio trailed 53-42 at halftime and fell behind by as many as 30 points in the fourth quarter.

LaMarcus Aldridge and DeMar DeRozan each scored 17 points to lead San Antonio.

Derrick White scored 12 points, but was plagued by foul trouble throughout the night.

Jamal Murray scored 23 points to lead Denver.

