Official Spurs playoff gear to be sold at Downtown pop-up shop

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio Spurs fans can get their hands on official Spurs playoffs merchandise on Friday at the Spurs' postseason pop-up party Downtown.

The Spurs are celebrating their 21st consecutive season of making the playoffs with a party that will be held at 400 North St. Mary's Street from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The first 100 fans in attendance will receive a free Spurs playoffs car magnet.

After Saturday, the pop-up shop will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. until April 30.

The shop is made possible through the city's Center City Development & Operations Department, which identifies and uses vacant downtown properties to "engage customers and authenticate downtown as a vibrant urban space, ready for long-term investment."

