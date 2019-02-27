Patty Mills says reeling Spurs not panicked, but motivated, determined to finish strong

SAN ANTONIO - The Spurs just went through the worst Rodeo Rodeo Trip in team history, but have no time to dwell on the disastrous trek as they return for their first home game in nearly a month.

San Antonio hosts a Detroit team that has won seven of its last eight games to get back into seventh place in the Eastern Conference standings.

The Spurs have had the exact opposite record over its past eight games and fallen to eighth place in the Western Conference standings.

Despite the rough stretch, the Spurs are glad to be back home and not ready to throw in the towel.

“(It’s) not panic, it’s just good feeling to come back home, settle in and recharge the batteries,” Patty Mills said. “It’s an urgency, determination and motivation to be able to finish last 20 games off like we want to.”

Of the 20 games remaining on the schedule, 12 are at home.

The Spurs are 22-7 at home and feel a sense of comfort to be back at the AT&T Center.

“It’s a new attitude, mental mindset finally now that we’re home,” Mills said.

The Spurs and Pistons tip-off at 7:30 p.m. at the AT&T Center.

