Popovich family asks for donations to cancer research, CHEST foundation in lieu of flowers

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich's wife Erin was remembered as a "devoted wife, mother and grandmother" who "took great pride in the Spurs success and being part of the Spurs family," her obituary published Sunday by Porter Loring North Mortuaries read.

Erin Popovich died April 18 at the age of 67 after a long period of dealing with an undisclosed illness.

Her obituary states she enjoyed the beauty of Colorado in her early years and met her husband of four decades at the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs.

The Popovich family is asking for donations to the @CHESTFoundation or @ThrivewellSA in lieu of flowers, per her obituary published in today’s paper.



A memorial service for friends and family of Erin Popovich will be held at the Cadet Catholic Chapel of the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs on May 18.

Her obituary states she was a special person who "provided laughter and advice for all."

In lieu of flowers, the Popovich family is asking for donations to the CHEST Foundation, which focuses on the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of chest diseases, and ThriveWell Cancer Foundation of San Antonio, which funds cancer research and provides support to patients with cancer.

