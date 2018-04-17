Popovich jokingly yells ‘Go Warriors' to bystanders after Game 2 loss

SAN ANTONIO - Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich is known for having a sense of humor when he does interviews before, after or even during games.

Following Monday night’s 116-101 Game 2 loss to the Golden State Warriors in Oakland, classic Pop was at it again when he was leaving Oracle Arena.

In a video shared by TMZ Sports, cameras captured Popovich shouting “Go Warriors” out the window of an SUV to bystanders.

Spurs assistant coach James Borrego, who was sitting next to the window, and Popovich can both be seen smiling at onlookers.

Fans will recall that, after the Spurs lost Game 1, Popovich joked with reporters about his disapproval of a Gatorade bottle that was sitting on the podium table.

Gregg Popovich was in classic form after the Spurs' Game 1 loss. pic.twitter.com/tf8nfiTsXr — Yahoo Sports NBA (@YahooSportsNBA) April 14, 2018

“Just 'cause you got your ass kicked tonight doesn’t mean you can’t have a sense of humor,” Popovich said in his postgame interview.

With the Spurs down 0-2 in the first round, the playoff series shifts to San Antonio for Games 3 and 4, starting on Thursday at the AT&T Center.

To watch the videos, click on the links above.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.