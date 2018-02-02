Popovich shares thoughts on death of former Spurs player Rasual Butler, his wife Leah

Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich shared his thoughts on the death of former NBA and Spurs player Rasual Butler.

Butler and his wife, Leah LaBelle, reportedly were killed in car crash early Wednesday morning.

Butler's final NBA season was in San Antonio during the 2015-16 season.

Popovich was asked what the name Rasual Butler meant to him before the Spurs-Rockets game.

"Wonderful teammate for everybody, good person in every way, always upbeat, ready to do whatever we asked, just a wonderful guy. A lesson how short life can be.”

Hear more of what Popovich had to say about one of his former players in the video player above.

#Spurs news: Head coach Gregg Popovich shared his thoughts on the death of Rasual Butler and his wife, Leah LaBelle. Here's audio of what Popovich had to say about one his former players before the Spurs-Rockets game #KSATnews #KSATsports pic.twitter.com/1Brec1Dweu — RJ Marquez (@KSATRJ) February 1, 2018

