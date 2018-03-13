Popovich to meet with Kawhi Leonard today to determine possible return

SAN ANTONIO - There could be some clarity on Kawhi Leonard’s return to the Spurs lineup after head coach Gregg Popovich said on Monday evening he will meet with the all-star forward on Tuesday to determine if Leonard is ready to play.

Leonard’s return can not come soon enough for San Antonio, who have slipped in the Western Conference standings and are in danger of missing the playoffs for the first time since the 1996-97 season.

Popovich spoke to reporters before Monday’s loss to the Houston Rockets and said via ESPN’s Michael C. Wright:

"I'll see Kawhi (Tuesday). We'll see how he's feeling, and see how ready he is and see how ready I think he is. And we'll go from there,” Popovich said.

Leonard has missed 58 games this season with right quadriceps tendinopathy.

ABC Sports reported on Saturday that Leonard was targeting a return Thursday against New Orleans.

The Spurs begin a six-game homestand on Tuesday against Orlando.

They are currently 37-30 and in a three-way tie for eighth place in the Western Conference.

