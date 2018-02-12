Reeling Spurs face NBA's hottest team in Utah on Monday

San Antonio Spurs' Tony Parker (9) drives around Utah Jazz' Raul Neto during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Darren Abate)

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Spurs are continuing their rodeo road trip with a game against the hottest team in the NBA on Monday night.

The tip-off between San Antonio and Utah is 8 p.m. and the game will be shown on Fox Sports Southwest.

The Spurs, who most recently lost to the Golden State Warriors 122-105 in a nationally televised game on Saturday night, now face the Jazz, winners of nine straight games -- one of which was against San Antonio less than two weeks ago.

Forward LaMarcus Aldridge scored 20 points on 9 of 14 shooting in the loss to lead five players in double digits for the Spurs.

San Antonio shot an abysmal five of 27 from the three point line and allowed 54 percent shooting to Golden State, the team with the best record in the NBA and four All-Stars who will all play in the game of Sunday.

San Antonio was once again without the services of both Kawhi Leonard and Rudy Gay, both of whom will be out again on Monday. Joining them on the injured list are Dejounte Murray (sprained left ankle) and Tony Parker (back tightness) who are questionable for the Jazz game. LaMarcus Aldridge (sore right knee) has been ruled out.

The Spurs have now lost three of their last four games, including losses to Golden State and Houston, the two teams that currently sit above them in the Western Conference standings.

The Utah Jazz on Sunday night went to Portland and defeated the Trail Blazers 115-96 behind Joe Ingles' 24 points. Their current winning streak is Utah's longest since they also strung together nine wins together back in 2010.

Utah will look a little bit different this time around after trading both Rodney Hood and Joe Johnson at the deadline. In their place is former Cavalier and Celtic Jae Crowder, who played his first game with the team on Sunday scoring 15 points.

The key to the game may just be how well the Spurs defend rookie guard Donovan Mitchell who missed the first two meetings between the teams. Mitchell is averaging 19.4 points per game and is one of the more exciting young players in the league.

The season series between Utah and San Antonio will then conclude on Friday March 23 at the AT&T Center. The Jazz have already won the first two meetings, winning 100-89 on Dec. 21 and then again 120-111 on Feb. 3.

