Report: Kawhi Leonard wants out of San Antonio, asks for trade

SAN ANTONIO - Kawhi Leonard has reportedly asked to be traded and wants out of San Antonio.

According to Yahoo’s NBA insider Shams Charania, Kawhi has "grown uncomfortable with the Spurs and is ready to move."

Leonard has grown uncomfortable with the Spurs and is ready for move, league sources tell Yahoo. https://t.co/uTux1nZYHV — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 15, 2018

Charania reported June 8 that Leonard was reaching 100 percent and was set to meet with Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich sometime this month.

The meeting between Popovich and Leonard was to be held before the NBA draft next Thursday to determine what direction both sides will go.

Leonard is eligible for a five-year, super-max contract worth $219 million, but according to ESPN’s Chris Haynes, he is not worried about turning it down.

Kawhi Leonard isn't concerned about missing out on the supermax, sources tell ESPN. There's a feeling of betrayal that at this juncture, appears irreparable. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) June 15, 2018

Reports surfaced during the course of this year’s NBA season that Leonard became unhappy with the Spurs organization, especially on how it handled his injury.

Leonard, a two-time All-Star and two-time Defensive Player of the Year, only played nine games this season due to rehabbing his quadriceps injury at the National Basketball Players Association facility in Manhattan.

Despite the reports, Charania said Leonard has been interacting with Spurs officials and attended Popovich’s wife’s service shortly after the season ended.

"He’s always wanted to stay loyal to the Spurs," Charania said this past week. "Despite everything that has happened, they’ve haven’t shown inclination to go trade him, to go field offers yet."

According to Haynes, the 2013-14 NBA Finals MVP now has his eyes set on going back home to Southern California to preferably play for the Los Angeles Lakers.

The reports also come just weeks before the start of the free agency on July 1 when NBA teams can start negotiating with players.

ESPN reports that Leonard has communicated with Popovich in recent days but that the two have yet to speak in person. The report also indicates that Leonard has not told the organization directly that he wants to be traded or he wants out of San Antonio.

Sources: So far, Leonard has expressed nothing directly to Spurs about future. Lakers and Clippers interest Leonard -- and both teams would move quickly to assemble packages to acquire Leonard. Spurs won't rush. Leonard and his camp had shown interest in $219M super max deal. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 15, 2018

If Kawhi Leonard does become available in trade talks, the Boston Celtics will be interested in probing the Spurs about a deal, league sources tell ESPN. Boston inquired about a trade prior to the February deadline, sources said. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 15, 2018

