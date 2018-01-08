Report: San Antonio Spurs' Kawhi Leonard out after suffering partial tear in left shoulder

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio Spurs small forward Kawhi Leonard is out for the team's Sunday game against the Portland Trailblazers after suffering a partial tear in his left shoulder against the Phoenix Suns on Friday, ESPN reports.

The Spurs' injury report listed Kawhi Leonard as out citing a "left shoulder strain."

While Spurs coach Gregg Popovich is known for resting key players in low stakes regular season games, ESPN's Michael Wright said Leonard's sidelining injury is "indeed real."

"The team is hoping it's minor, but will monitor him over the next couple of days to see how he progresses," Wright said in his injury update for ESPN. "Leonard suffered the injury in Friday's win over the Phoenix Suns, and the hope is he can go Thursday in LA. But keep in mind he hasn't been officially ruled out yet for Monday's game at Sacramento."

Wright clarified the injury, tweeting "Pop said Kawhi has a partial tear in that shoulder." Wright also said the team "doesn't think it's serious" at this point.

Leonard missed the first 27 games of the season due to an injury on his right quadriceps. Since his return, Leonard has averaged 15 points and 4 rebounds in his eight games played.

