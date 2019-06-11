Reports: Spurs assistant Messina to become coach of Olimpia Milan

FILE - In this April 3, 2019, file photo, San Antonio Spurs assistant coach Ettore Messina gestures in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Denver Nuggets, in Denver. A person familiar with Cleveland’s coaching search tells…

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio Spurs assistant coach Ettore Messina has agreed to become head coach and team president of Olimpia Milan, creating another vacancy on the Spurs coaching staff.

Eurohoops.net and The Athletic are reporting that the long-standing Spurs assistant has agreed to return to Italy on a three-year contract and will run basketball operations for the team as well.

Messina has been with the Spurs since 2014 and as a head coach is a four-time Euroleague champion, a two-time Euroleague Coach of the Year and a four-time Italian League champion.

Messina recently interviewed for NBA head coaching positions with both the Sacramento Kings and Cleveland Cavaliers, but they were filled by former Lakers head coach Luke Walton and University of Michigan's head coach John Beilein. His contract with the Spurs was set to expire this summer.

Messina's decision comes on the heels of another assistant coach, Ime Udoka, already having agreed to join the Philadelphia 76ers as the lead assistant to head coach Brett Brown.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSAT 12 both online and on-air for more information.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.