Rudy Gay had the perfect clapback after ESPN predicted the Spurs would miss the playoffs

By Mariah Medina - Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Spurs have clinched a playoff spot for 21 consecutive seasons, the longest active streak in the NBA, but ESPN expects that streak to come to an end during the 2018-2019 season.

On Friday, ESPN's Kevin Pelton released his projected playoff matchups, but the Spurs and the Los Angeles Lakers didn't make the list. 

Rudy Gay had some fighting words for ESPN, who posted an infographic of the projections on Instagram on Friday with the caption, "Imagine a postseason without LeBron."

"@espn make sure y'all remember this during the season. Imagine a playoffs without the @spurs. #Fakenews," Gay commented.

Jason Minix of ESPN San Antonio chimed in, saying that it's "just stupid to think the Spurs won't be a playoff team."

