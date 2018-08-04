Rudy Gay had the perfect clapback after ESPN predicted the Spurs would miss the playoffs

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Spurs have clinched a playoff spot for 21 consecutive seasons, the longest active streak in the NBA, but ESPN expects that streak to come to an end during the 2018-2019 season.

On Friday, ESPN's Kevin Pelton released his projected playoff matchups, but the Spurs and the Los Angeles Lakers didn't make the list.

Rudy Gay had some fighting words for ESPN, who posted an infographic of the projections on Instagram on Friday with the caption, "Imagine a postseason without LeBron."

"@espn make sure y'all remember this during the season. Imagine a playoffs without the @spurs. #Fakenews," Gay commented.

Will the Spurs make the playoffs?

Jason Minix of ESPN San Antonio chimed in, saying that it's "just stupid to think the Spurs won't be a playoff team."

It is just stupid to think the Spurs won't be a playoff team. They won 47 games last year and will be a better team this year. https://t.co/Nfp5DBWgLu — Jason Minnix (@JasonMinnix) August 3, 2018

Spurs have a 21 year playoff streak. Better put some respect on their name! 😤 https://t.co/P7rTstYlud — Limhi Zamora (@LimhiZ) August 4, 2018

ESPN has the Spurs missing the playoffs this upcoming season..



Spurs: pic.twitter.com/tMndWCm7bW — Spurs Family (@SASpurs5) August 4, 2018

Kawhi-less Spurs made the playoffs last year. Haven't missed them in 21 years. Just added DeRozan with a chip on his shoulder and Pops still coaching... and you think they're gonna miss. Lol y'all crazy! pic.twitter.com/K6UEs2i4TN — Alba (@AlbaArik) August 3, 2018

Spurs not making the playoffs 😂 pic.twitter.com/IcxEl4bwt2 — #UnoMasManu (@jon123spurs) August 3, 2018

