Rudy Gay opts out of current Spurs contract, will become free agent this summer

SAN ANTONIO - Forward Rudy Gay has declined his player option for the 2018-19 season and will become an unrestricted free agent this summer.

ESPN’s Chris B. Haynes reported Gay, 31, will hit the free agent market after one season in San Antonio.

Gay signed a two-year deal last summer with the Spurs and played in 57 games this season for the Spurs, averaging 11.5 points and five rebounds per game.

The move was not completely unexpected as Gay bounced back this season after rupturing his Achilles during the 2016-17 season.

Gay was set to make $8.8 million next season but has decided to test free agency.

Danny Green also has a player option for the upcoming season. Green has not made his decision.

