Rudy Gay to miss second straight game with illness

For the second time in as many games, Rudy Gay is officially listed as out for tomorrow’s game in Dallas against the Spurs I-35 rivals the Mavericks. In the Spurs' official injury report Gay will be sidelined with an illness that kept him out of the Spurs 121-114 victory over the NBA best Milwaukee Bucks.

Gay missed five games in January due to a sprained left wrist and most recently had been used off the bench to provide a spark to the Spurs reserves. He has started in 48 of his 55 games played in 2018-19 season averaging 14.2 points and shooting 51.2% from the field and 41.4 percent from three point range.

