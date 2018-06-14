SA Zoo joins in on recruitment for LeBron James to Spurs

SAN ANTONIO - Less than a week since the Golden State Warriors swept LeBron James and the rest of the Cleveland Cavaliers in this year’s NBA Finals, the San Antonio Zoo is joining in on the fun of recruiting LeBron to the Alamo City.

Spurs fans will recall when rising star point guard Dejounte Murray broke the internet when he tweeted an image of LeBron in a Spurs jersey moments after Game 4.

The tweet was accompanied by several sets of eyeballs and Spurs fans were sent into a frenzy of excitement supporting the idea of landing the superstar during this year’s NBA free agency.

Days later, it seems as if the San Antonio Zoo is endorsing Murray’s push for LeBron by awarding James a free 2018-19 four-pack membership.

"Pass it on: We have some 2018/2019 Zoo Memberships ready for pick up. If you know these individuals, please tag them and SPUR them on to pick up their cards," the zoo said on its social media pages. "We look forward to visits by them and their families."

We have some 2018/2019 Zoo Memberships ready for pick up. If you know these individuals please tag them and SPUR them on to pick up their cards. We look forward to visits by them and their families. #DecisionSA #SAZoo #Spurs #NBAFreeAgency #NoIncomeTax #PlayforPop pic.twitter.com/FfhlHTnJ5M — San Antonio Zoo & Zoo School🦏 (@SanAntonioZoo) June 14, 2018

The Zoo shared an image that shows four memberships for current Spurs players Tony Parker, Manu Ginobili and Kawhi Leonard. LeBron’s pass was the first one seen in the image.

The passes for Parker, Ginobili and Leonard could also be viewed as a pitch for Tony and Kawhi to stay with the Spurs and Manu to push back his retirement for one more year.

While many reports speculate James to either stay with the Cavaliers or join another team other than the Spurs, head coach Gregg Popovich will reportedly push for a meeting with James this summer.

To learn what the Spurs would have to do to sign LeBron this summer, click on this link.

